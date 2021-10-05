'It’s bad, it’s bad': Police officer testifies how Nathaniel Julies was shot

A police officer who was present when Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies was fatally shot last year explained how a plan was allegedly concocted immediately after his death to make it look like Julies was caught in crossfire during a gang shooting.

Const Mandla Dumisane Sithole testified on Tuesday how the police came to be in Eldorado Park on the day of the fatal shooting on August 26 last year.

He is a witness in the trial of Const Caylene Whiteboy, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo, who have been implicated in the murder of the 16-year-old boy who lived with Down syndrome.

On Monday, Whiteboy and Ndyalvane pleaded not guilty to charges of murder. Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo also pleaded not guilty to counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

All the accused also face a count of defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo is facing a count of perjury.