South Africa

March trial date for accused in Dickason child killings in Timaru, New Zealand

05 October 2021 - 08:42 By TimesLIVE
Lauren Dickason with her family when they were celebrating the twins' birthday. With her is her husband Graham, eldest daughter Liane and the twins, Maya and Karla.
Lauren Dickason with her family when they were celebrating the twins' birthday. With her is her husband Graham, eldest daughter Liane and the twins, Maya and Karla.
Image: Lauren Dickason/Facebook

A mother formerly from Pretoria, who is accused of killing her three daughters in New Zealand, has been referred for further mental observation.

Lauren Dickason was unable to appear in court for a scheduled appearance this week as she remains in custody in a forensic psychiatric ward at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch, the New Zealand Herald and TVNZ reported.

Dickason, 40, allegedly killed six-year-old Liané, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla, in Timaru on September 16, a week after arriving in the town where her surgeon husband Graham had a new job.

At the children's memorial service on September 23, Graham said: “It is a loss that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

He urged mourners to “please also pray for my lovely Lauren, as I honestly believe that she is a victim of this tragedy as well”.

While the case is expected to be called again on October 15, the trial is set down to be heard in March next year. No plea has been entered as yet.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | 'She would have turned seven, She's now an angel in heaven': Special day for murdered Dickason girl

Wednesday would have been a special day for the Dickason family.
News
1 week ago

'I have already forgiven her:' Graham Dickason after wife's arrest for alleged filicide

“I have already forgiven her and I urge you, at your own time, to do the same.” These were the words of Graham Dickason, read out by Rev Alan Cummins ...
News
1 week ago

Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report

The daughters of a SA couple who relocated to New Zealand - found dead in their new home by their father - were allegedly strangled.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa
  4. What you said: Zuma’s prayer event is a political rally posing as a church ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed