POLL | WhatsApp was down, what happened in your house?

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” Facebook said.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online. Thank you for bearing with us.”

The company later issued a statement, attributing the problem to its “configuration changes”.

“Our engineering teams have learnt configuration changes on the backbone routers that co-ordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centres communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

The company said there is no evidence that user data was compromised during the “downtime”.