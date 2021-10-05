South Africa

Three awaiting-trial prisoners rearrested

05 October 2021 - 08:54
The trio were part of a group of 12 prisoners who escaped through a hole in the wall of a police station in Mount Frere during the early hours of last week Thursday.
The trio were part of a group of 12 prisoners who escaped through a hole in the wall of a police station in Mount Frere during the early hours of last week Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Three awaiting-trial prisoners have been rearrested after escaping from an Eastern Cape police station.

The trio were part of a group of 12 prisoners who escaped through a hole in the wall of a police station in Mount Frere during the early hours of Thursday last week, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

Naidu said the prisoners climbed through a gap which had been cut open in the perimeter fence.

Nkosikhona Ngcopheni, who was detained on a theft charge, was rearrested at his house in Nkungwini, while a second suspect, Sodlana Luphumzo, was rearrested on the same day in Bislan. At the time of his escape Luphumzo was detained for burglary, Naidu said.

A third suspect, Ayanda Madzikane, who was detained for robbery with aggravating circumstances, was arrested on Sunday in section B informal settlement in Mount Frere.

“The task teams are still on the hunt for the remaining escapees,” Naidu said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Police on the hunt as 12 men escape from Eastern Cape police cells

The dozen men escaped through a hole in the wall of the Mount Frere police station cells, before fleeing through a gap cut in a perimeter fence.
News
4 days ago

Nigerian forces recapture 114 from mass jailbreak

A total of 114 of the 266 inmates who escaped from a Nigerian prison on Sunday have been recaptured, the prison service said on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Convicted murderers escape from jail, kidnap baby during home robbery

Police have confirmed that two men who kidnapped a four-month-old baby on Thursday were convicted murderers who had escaped from the Leeuwkop prison.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa
  4. What you said: Zuma’s prayer event is a political rally posing as a church ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed