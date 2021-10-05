South Africa

Vaccinating taxi drivers will help the industry back on its feet: Santaco

05 October 2021 - 14:00
The SA National Taxi Association is mobilising taxi drivers to get jabbed against Covid-19. File photo.
The SA National Taxi Association is mobilising taxi drivers to get jabbed against Covid-19. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) is mobilising taxi drivers to join Covid-19 vaccination queues, a move it hopes will help the industry get back on its feet after enduring income losses over the past year.

Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said the association is partnering with the transport department to expand its role in mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

The taxi industry has complied with government restrictions, including reducing the number of passengers for long-distance trips to 70% of their capacity.

“We have made a call to all taxi drivers to register in their numbers for vaccination. The problem with the taxi industry is that we find ourselves a carrier and spreader of Covid-19 and we need to be wise,” Molelekwa said.

He said taxi drivers are at a higher risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 because they work with multiple loads of passengers daily and this involves exchanging cash during trips.

He said the risk of taxi drivers spreading Covid-19 to passengers was a cause for concern.

Molelekwa said driver vaccination is not mandatory.

“Vaccination is voluntary. The country has not got to a point where vaccination is mandatory. We are looking at ways in which taxi drivers can be motivated to vaccinate without being forced,” he said.

Molelekwa said the taxi industry is still experiencing financial losses with long-distance travelling and commuting.

He said the industry continues to lose income because unvaccinated drivers are not permitted to travel with passengers beyond the border.

“When drivers offload passengers at the border, they lose more money on top of the regulations which require us to load 70% of capacity,” he said.

Molelekwa said tackling misinformation and conspiracy theories will present challenges for the vaccine rollout among taxi drivers.

“I cannot hide the fact that these mixed messages about the vaccine continue to instil fear in those who want to get vaccinated. We are not the custodians of vaccination messaging. We urge the government to speak more clearly and consistently.” 

Want to get your Covid-19 vaccine and flu jab at the same time? You can, according to UK study

It is safe for people to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time and does not negatively affect the immune response produced by ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 809 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Will the health department meet its target that is aimed at vaccinating half a million people by the end of Sunday?
News
2 days ago

Bafana Bafana fans are ‘not keen’ to get the Covid-19 jab, even if it means watching matches for free

Good idea or not worth it for Bafana?
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa
  4. What you said: Zuma’s prayer event is a political rally posing as a church ... South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed