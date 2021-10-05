Vaccinating taxi drivers will help the industry back on its feet: Santaco

The SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) is mobilising taxi drivers to join Covid-19 vaccination queues, a move it hopes will help the industry get back on its feet after enduring income losses over the past year.

Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said the association is partnering with the transport department to expand its role in mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

The taxi industry has complied with government restrictions, including reducing the number of passengers for long-distance trips to 70% of their capacity.

“We have made a call to all taxi drivers to register in their numbers for vaccination. The problem with the taxi industry is that we find ourselves a carrier and spreader of Covid-19 and we need to be wise,” Molelekwa said.

He said taxi drivers are at a higher risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 because they work with multiple loads of passengers daily and this involves exchanging cash during trips.

He said the risk of taxi drivers spreading Covid-19 to passengers was a cause for concern.

Molelekwa said driver vaccination is not mandatory.