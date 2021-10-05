WhatsApp blackout: no, your data was not depleted - it was Mark
Like millions around the world, I was thrust into panic on Monday when I couldn't access my WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram feeds.
I don't know how many times I blamed my internet service provider for the inconvenience. Those guys have left me cursing more times than I care to count.
Except yesterday it was the other guy, Mark (Zuckerberg). How dare he? I thought we were tight.
After rebooting my phone and my wi-fi dongle, I realised that online streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube were working just fine. It was at this moment I logged on to Twitter, our saviour, and learnt that most people were panicking just as much as I was.
Not only that, but Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram among others and a global social media giant, had issued statements via the platform of their competitor, Twitter.
Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021
Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share.
There was a guy who tweeted WhatsApp and begged them to “take their time” as he needed a break from his girlfriend.
Others “manifested” a similar crash but for Outlook, Zoom, Teams and all other platforms we use to communicate with our employers: Good call!
A friend of mine who uses an ancient version of the iPhone was convinced Apple had disowned her. An angry EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was not impressed. “Unacceptable,” he tweeted in response to an apology issued by the app.
I remember laughing my lungs out at someone who mocked him.
“You can't communicate with ground forces, you depend on an American app.” Can you blame the man? It's election time.
Facebook later issued a statement attributing the blackout to a change to its underlying internet infrastructure that co-ordinates the traffic between its data centres. This interrupted communications and other data centres, the company said.
To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Here are some of the other struggles shared online:
Texting my people when WhatsApp is back up 😂 pic.twitter.com/1uVzhsE0I4— Thabiso (@lifeofobry) October 4, 2021
Those of us who don't receive whatsapp messages don't even know it's down. pic.twitter.com/J2G5vPwAg5— Gus.Fring (@bradjrr) October 4, 2021
WhatsApp users right now pic.twitter.com/DLApm701Tz— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) October 4, 2021
Twitter on it's way to loot WhatsApp and Facebook users pic.twitter.com/Xvc5kWMMAQ— Th♔pelo (@Thapz__) October 4, 2021
Persons waiting to send their Facebook, WhatsApp messages and status:😹😹 pic.twitter.com/ADYurQiJx2— Themba_iv_flexinator 🦄 (@IvFlexinator) October 4, 2021
iPhone users are all like, Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down, now we can use iMessage.— Tasneem | Jacinda Arden Admirer (@taz_rnf) October 4, 2021
Why are u bragging? Why? pic.twitter.com/WyFcSsjDq0
Please be fast i must send a gudnyt maseg otherwise i will be single again— Minister Mcalistair (@McalistairM) October 4, 2021