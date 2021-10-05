Wife killer Jason Rohde fails to have his murder conviction overturned

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dashed property mogul Jason Rohde’s bid at freedom. However, he had his sentence slightly reduced.

Rohde killed his wife, Susan, with whom he has three daughters, in a room they shared at Spier, near Stellenbosch, in July 2016.

Rohde attended a work conference and Susan insisted on joining him after she discovered he was having an affair with a colleague.

Cape Town high court judge Gaayat Salie-Hlophe handed Rohde a 20-year sentence in February 2016 for the murder. She also sentenced him to five years in jail for defeating the ends of justice by making the murder scene look like a suicide.