Court hears recording of 'cover up' after death of teen Nathaniel Julies

The high court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday how Const Caylene Whiteboy allegedly planned what should be told to authorities after the shooting of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies.

Whiteboy, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo are facing charges related to the August 2020 murder of the 16-year-old who lived with Down syndrome.

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane have been charged with the murder of Julies. Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo also face counts of unlawful possession of ammunition. All of the accused face a count of defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo is facing a count of perjury. They have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

A recording was made by then student constable Mandla Dumisane Sithole, using his cellphone after the shooting of Julies, allegedly by Whiteboy, at a block of flats in Eldorado Park.

The recording mostly supported evidence Sithole presented to court on Tuesday about when the police left the hospital, where Julies was certified dead, and were on their way to the police station.