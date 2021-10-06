Court to listen to recording made after Nathaniel Julies was shot

The high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday decided to listen to a recording made by Const Mandla Dumisane Sithole on August 26 following the killing of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies.

Judge Ramarumo Monama proposed the court listen to the 33-minute recording without making a determination on whether it is admissible.

The recording was made by Sithole using his cellphone after Julies was shot.

This is when a plan was allegedly hatched that other police officers would be misled to believe there was a gang-related shootout and Julies was caught in the crossfire.

The recording was made when police officers who were allegedly present when Julies was shot were later at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where Julies was declared dead.

Sgt Simon Ndyalvane had transported Julies to the hospital after the teen was shot near Hillbrow Flats in Eldorado Park.