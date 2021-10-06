COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Long Covid is caused by micro clots, SA research suggests
October 06 2021 - 07:48
Your Covid-19 questions answered - Can I take ivermectin to prevent or treat Covid-19?
The controversy around using ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 in humans continues to make headlines.
Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that is being studied across the globe as a possible agent against Covid-19, and in SA is registered for veterinary use.
October 06 2021 - 06:30
If you’ve recovered from Covid, you have some protection from reinfection. But that protection can differ significantly from person to person so it’s hard to know how strong or lasting it is—especially if your illness was mild. That’s why it’s important for you to get vaccinated.— Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) October 6, 2021
October 06 2021 - 06:15
Merck says deal signed with Singapore on Covid-19 antiviral pill
Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies.
Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for Covid-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.
Singapore's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the Merck agreement.
Australia has also bought the Merck pill, while Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have been in talks to buy it. The Philippines hopes its trial of the pill would allow it access.
The rush to order the drug comes after data from interim clinical trials released on Friday indicated it could reduce by about 50% the likelihood of hospitalisation or death for patients at risk of severe disease from Covid-19.
Singapore reported a record 3,486 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as it deals with its biggest outbreak so far. It has vaccinated more than 80% of its people against Covid-19.
October 06 2021 - 06:00
Another study has found that nearly 40% of Covid-19 survivors experience at least one long-term symptom
Long Covid remains one of the most mysterious components of what was once called the novel coronavirus and which is now heading towards the second anniversary of its first case in Wuhan, China.
As scientists across the globe try to figure out why some people have lingering symptoms several months after being infected, a researcher at Stellenbosch University has revealed one potential cause.
Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the physiological science department, has found the first evidence that suggests inflammatory micro clots in the blood are to blame.
Her research indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, literally “trapped” inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of these lingering symptoms.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 28,549 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 768 new cases, which represents a 2.7% positivity rate. A further 103 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,922 to date. See more here: https://t.co/d03LLQjpdD pic.twitter.com/jFNyftkxcJ— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 5, 2021