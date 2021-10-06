Gauteng transport MEC slams taxi owners and drivers over road carnage

“This is the most shocking tragedy and I cannot condemn it strongly enough. It is the most horrific, barbaric form of murder and we cannot, as a community, allow it to go on.”

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo is an angry man.

Enraged by a series of road deaths caused by taxis, he has undertaken to engage with the taxi industry to address the carnage.

“We as a department will be engaging with the taxi industry leadership on what is going on on the roads with their drivers. We cannot leave this situation as it is,” Mamabolo told TimesLIVE.

Mamabolo was speaking about the horrific death on Sunday of popular cyclist Alex Otto, 50, who was knocked down by a speeding taxi, dragged under the wheels and whose mangled body had to be extracted with the aid of hydraulic equipment. The scene was so bad that even experienced paramedics were traumatised by what they encountered.