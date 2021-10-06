Mayor in hot water for conferring 'PhD' on Limpopo entertainer

Joke or not, the mayor of Greater Giyani municipality has no authority to confer an honorary degree on a Limpopo entertainer.

“According to the Higher Education Act, there is no independent school or private education institution that can give out honorary doctorates. What happened, whether it was a joke or not, is against the act,” says Joe Samuels, an expert on qualifications and former CEO of the SA Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Mayor Basani Shibambu is taking flak from the public too after visuals were shared of her conferring “an honorary doctorate” on a Limpopo man with dwarfism at a Limpopo school function.

Entertainer July Mabunda, also known as Buti Majulie, became an overnight sensation at the weekend after videos of him saying “Yena Aaya kwini” (loosely translated as “where was he/she going?”) went viral on social media.

An image shared of the certificate on Twitter by a Patriotic Alliance official, Ntsako Shivambu, showed he was awarded an honorary “degree of doctor of divinity” by the Nkwangulatilo Education Centre, a school in Giyani, for his “healing powers” of laughter and comedy.