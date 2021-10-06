South Africa

Netcare to investigate if woman trying to dump dog on side of the road is its employee

06 October 2021 - 11:32
The woman, who was clad in Netcare 911 scrubs, was captured on videos and in pictures allegedly dumping a dog.
The Netcare Group says it is investigating whether a woman allegedly seen trying to dump a dog on the side of a road in Boksburg, on the East Rand, is one of its employees.

The woman, clad in Netcare 911 scrubs, was captured on videos and pictures allegedly dumping the dog.

Madaleini Nel, who confronted the woman, told TimesLIVE the incident happened at about 4.30pm on Monday.

She said she stopped because her main concern was the wellbeing of the dog.

Nel said shortly after being approached, the woman loaded the dog back in the car and left.

“I want to know where the animal is and whether the dog is safe.”

Nel said she had given a statement to the SPCA to help the investigation.

Netcare 911 said they were made aware of the incident on Monday afternoon.

“Netcare does not condone or tolerate any form of animal abuse as this is contrary to our values.

“We are trying to ascertain whether this person is a staff member and will take appropriate action, in accordance with our HR protocols, against her or any employee who behaves in such a deplorable manner.”

