POLL | Should the DA take down its Phoenix posters because they ‘incite further racial division’?

Addressing the media, he said Phoenix residents were heroes because “they didn't retreat in the face of danger or hide away like the SA Police Service and [minister] Bheki Cele's people”.

Steenhuisen also denied the DA was using those who lost their lives in Phoenix as a political tool.

“The politicking started when Bheki Cele, the ANC [former eThekwini mayor] Zandile Gumede and the EFF went into Phoenix and started painting an entire community with one brush,” said Steenhuisen.

“The only people who were calling other people racists are the ANC and the EFF. We are saying: don't paint an entire community with the same brush,” he added.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela accused the DA of being opportunistic and lacking respect for the lives lost during the unrest.

“The wounds are still bleeding after the recent massacre of people in Phoenix. We must all reject criminals and the massacre of innocent people. Therefore it is opportunistic of the DA to perpetuate crime and support people accused of murders.”

He said the ruling party was committed to reuniting the residents and promoting social cohesion.

“The ANC will continue with its project of building social cohesion through community, governmental and organisational programmes by different racial groups across the province,” he said.