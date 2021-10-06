SA universities scored as world’s best computer science and engineering institutions are named

Times Higher Education today released the results of its World University Rankings 2022 by subject for computer science and engineering.

The London-based organisation known for its global rankings lists for universities around the world has rated Oxford University in the UK as the top choice for computer science, with the US racking an impressive 35 universities among the top 100.

This is the second year in a row that Oxford has topped the list, which ranks 891 universities from 75 countries and regions.

South Africans wanting to study computer science will be relieved to know six universities in the country made it onto the list. Stellenbosch University came in at 491, the University of Cape Town (UCT) at 519, the University of Pretoria (UP) at 574, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) at 689, Wits University at 792 and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) at 887.

Australia is also a good bet for a computer science degree, with 10 of its universities consistently making it into the top 200 since 2018.