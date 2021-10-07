14 suspects arrested for holding public bus operators and passengers hostage

Fourteen suspects are facing the law after being arrested on Wednesday by traffic officers for allegedly holding passengers of luxury buses hostage in Orlando, Soweto.

The suspects are alleged to be members of a local taxi association, and include five of its security personnel.

“The suspects allegedly held two luxury buses hostage with the assistance of their security personnel, pointing firearms at drivers and passengers and demanded R5,000 from each bus for the release thereof.

“The arrested suspects have been detained at Orlando police station and are expected to face charges relating to pointing of firearms, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and impersonating the duties of a traffic police officer,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson.

About four rifles, five handguns and live ammunition were confiscated by the Gauteng Traffic Police. Two vehicles used in the commission of the crime were also impounded for evidence.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will deal decisively with any unbecoming behaviour that continues to threaten the peace and stability of the taxi industry. Anyone found terrorising public transport operators and impersonating the duties of a traffic officer will be severely punished,” added Maremane.

TimesLIVE