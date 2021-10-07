Another Chinese national found dead, this time in field near N1

Free State police are calling on the community to help them track down the family of a Chinese national who was found dead alongside the N1 south.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a passer-by found the body of a man believed to be between 40 and 50 in a field near the N1 south on the Colesberg road.

He had sustained head injuries and was lying on his back, Makhele said.

“It is not known what led to his killing. There were traces of blood on the grass, hence the possibility that the body has only been dumped there.

“The identity of the deceased is still unknown and no arrest yet.”

Makhele said the man has short grey hair and was wearing navy blue jeans, a black T-shirt with Dunhill printed on the front and black worn-out shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Col Ben Bolsiek on 082 466 8530 or investigating officer WO Malefetsane Ramolula on 082 525 2603, or alternatively they can provide information anonymously on the MySAPS App.

Earlier this week, a 48-year-old Chinese national was found dead in De Deur in Midvaal.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mpho Tshetlhane said Zhuang Xiaohe from Fourways was last seen at Montecasino on September 27. Xiaohe’s body, which had stab wounds, was found by a passer-by. The motive behind the incident is not yet known.

