COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Chilean tree could be key to next Covid-19 vaccine
October 07 2021 - 07:30
UIF urges declined R350 grant applicants to appeal decision with Sassa
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged declined R350 social distress grant applicants to appeal the decision with the SA Security Agency (Sassa)
This week, the fund said those who have been declined due to UIF registration should appeal the decision on the SRD website instead of visiting the department of employment and labour.
“Once your appeal is lodged, Sassa will verify your employment status with the UIF and the outcome will be communicated,” said UIF.
October 07 2021 - 07:00
I’m planning to fall pregnant soon. Is it safe for me to get the Covid-19 vaccine?
The J&J and Pfizer vaccines are safe for women who are pregnant, planning to fall pregnant or breastfeeding.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says pregnant women should be encouraged to seek vaccination against Covid-19 during routine antenatal and postnatal visits.
It recommends healthcare professionals discuss the risks and benefits of getting the vaccine with those planning to fall pregnant
“These discussions should include the increased risk, albeit small, of severe disease in pregnant women when compared to non-pregnant women, reassurance about the growing evidence supporting the safety of vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding women, the strong immune response following vaccination and the benefits of immune transfer to the baby, and ongoing safety monitoring of vaccine use in pregnancy,” it said.
October 07 2021 - 06:45
Chilean tree could be key to next Covid-19 vaccine
Down a dusty farm track in Chile’s Casablanca region, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings of the Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja Saponaria, whose bark holds the promise of potent Covid-19 vaccines, if supplies last.
October 07 2021 - 06:30
Three Vatican Swiss Guards resign after Covid-19 vaccination request - report
Three members of the Vatican Swiss Guards, the elite colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have decided to resign rather than be vaccinated against Covid-19, Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva reported.
After the Holy See's implementation of new Covid-19 measures, three Swiss guards have departed on a “voluntary” basis, a spokesperson for the corps said, according to the paper.
Three other recruits, hitherto unvaccinated, had decided to get a shot but were temporarily suspended until they were fully inoculated, the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for the Swiss Guards did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
A health certificate showing proof of immunity to Covid-19 has been required to enter the Vatican since October 1. The so-called Green Pass - originally conceived to ease travel among European Union states - shows that someone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the coronavirus.
However, the Swiss Guards, who together with the Vatican's gendarme work in close vicinity to the Pope on a daily basis, have been required to show proof of full vaccination, as opposed to a negative test.
Nearly all of the guard are single men who live in barracks just inside the Vatican gates. Commanders and married members live in separate apartments. All members have Swiss nationality.
Four of them tested positive for Covid-19 in October last year.
Reuters
October 07 2021 - 06:15
Pfizer study to vaccinate whole Brazilian town against Covid-19
Pfizer Inc will study the effectiveness of its vaccine against Covid-19 by inoculating the whole population over the age of 12 in a town in southern Brazil, the company said on Wednesday.
The study will be conducted in Toledo, population 143,000, in the west of Parana state, together with Brazil's National Vaccination Program, local health authorities, a hospital and the federal university.
Pfizer said the purpose was to study the behaviour of Covid-19 in a “real life scenario” after the population has been vaccinated.
“The initiative is the first and only of its kind to be undertaken in a developing country in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company,” Pfizer said.
Reuters
October 07 2021 - 06:00
Booster shot improves immune response of chemotherapy patients; post-Covid depression helped by widely used drugs
The following is a summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.
Chemo patients' response to vaccine improves with boosterA new study helps quantify the improved protection against Covid-19 achieved with a third booster dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.
“Chemotherapy can weaken the ability of cancer patients to fight off infections and to respond appropriately to vaccines,” said Deepta Bhattacharya of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, co-author of the study reported in Nature Medicine
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35,715 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,149 new cases, which represents a 3.2% positivity rate. A further 59 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,981 to date. See more here: https://t.co/zZjf3nnS7d pic.twitter.com/wBtTrTjUJr— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 6, 2021