Eskom warns of load-shedding, urges public to reduce electricity usage

Eskom says it may need to implement load-shedding at short notice should it experience further breakdowns in generation.

The power utility on Thursday warned that the power system was under severe pressure and urged the public to reduce the use of electricity.

“The power system is under severe pressure due to a number of generation unit breakdowns which will necessitate and increase utilisation of emergency generation reserves,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Mantshantsha said total breakdowns amount to 14,925MW while 4,759MW of capacity was needed for planned maintenance.

“Should there be any further breakdowns, Eskom might be forced to implement load-shedding at short notice.

“While Eskom expects a number of units to return to service from breakdowns during the course of the next few days, we do urge the public to reduce the usage and to continue using electricity sparingly to assist in avoiding load-shedding,” he said.

Eskom has not implemented load-shedding since July 22.

Mantshantsha said the power utility will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.

TimesLIVE