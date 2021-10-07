South Africa

Gauteng moms and dads — you have one day left to apply for school

07 October 2021 - 12:13
Phase 2 of the online admissions for Grades 1 and 8 ends on Friday at midnight.
Phase 2 of the online admissions for Grades 1 and 8 ends on Friday at midnight.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

With a day to closing, there are now 280,859 successful Gauteng applicants registered for the Phase 2 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.

The admission application phase will end on Friday at midnight.

According to the Gauteng department of education (GDE), its system has recorded 250,450 applications for Grade 1 and 30,409 applications for Grade 8.

The GDE says the placement period for the 2022 school year will start on October 15 until November 30, and parents who applied during the application period will receive placement offers via SMS at that stage.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department was pleased with the success of the online system.

“To the scores of parents and guardians who patiently followed the application process to completion. To our dedicated staff members stationed across the province who were always ready to assist parents through this process. We are exceedingly grateful to you all for having made this year’s application period triumphant.

“We are pleased at the success of the online admissions system so far, more so through the new two-phased approach which we introduced this year. We are thankful to everyone who played a role and are hopeful for a successful placement period in the days to come,” he said.

The GDE has stressed that applications can still be made on its website. Parents are also reminded to upload their documents on to the system when applying.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa: ‘Teachers must keep pupils in school to prevent youth unemployment’

"We must ensure every school leaver has the confidence, the capabilities and the opportunities to study further, find employment or gain work ...
Politics
22 hours ago

3,297 SA schools still have pit toilets, risking the lives of pupils - SAHRC

Pupils from more 3,000 schools from six provinces in the country risk falling into pit toilets every day, while others from at least 253 schools are ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa
  3. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  4. It’s not the whole picture: E Cape municipality defends R15m stadium News
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting