IN PICS | Cosatu strike against job losses and corruption

07 October 2021 - 13:46 By TIMESLIVE
Members affiliated to SA’s largest trade union federation gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday, October 7 2021, as part of a nationwide stay away.
Image: ALON SKUY

Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday to embark on a nationwide strike against widespread corruption and job losses.  

According to the trade union federation, government and the private sector must be pressured into fixing what it calls the country’s “economic mess”.

The federation also wants a reversal of budget cuts that led to a wage freeze in the public service.

Cosatu said it supports unions outside the federation which were engaged in strikes and negotiations.

Cosatu said it is protesting against corruption, retrenchments and increasing job losses.
Image: ALON SKUY
Some of the Cosatu members in Newtown, Johannesburg taking part in a nationwide stay away on Thursday, October 7 2021.
Image: ALON SKUY
Members affiliated to SA's largest trade union federation gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday, October 7 2021, as part of the nationwide stay away.
Image: ALON SKUY
A Cosatu member shows off the colours in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday, October 7 2021, as part of a nationwide stay away. Cosatu is protesting against corruption, retrenchments and increasing job losses across the country.
Image: ALON SKUY
Members affiliated to SA's largest trade union federation, Cosatu, raise the ANC flag as they gather in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday, October 7 2021, as part of a nationwide stay away. Cosatu said it is protesting against corruption, retrenchments and increasing job losses in SA.
Image: ALON SKUY
Cosatu is protesting against corruption, retrenchments and increasing job losses in SA. Members gathered in Newtown, Joburg, as part of a nationwide stay away on Thursday, October 7 2021.
Image: ALON SKUY
Raising a hand against corruption. Members affiliated to SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday, October 7 2021, as part of a nationwide stay away.
Image: ALON SKUY
Cosatu affiliated members make their message clear in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday, October 7 2021, as they take part in a nationwide stay away.
Image: ALON SKUY
Members affiliated to SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday, October 7 2021, as part of a nationwide stay away. Members are fed up with corruption, retrenchments and increasing job losses.
Image: ALON SKUY
We nailed it! Members affiliated to SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, gather in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday October 7 2021, as part of a nationwide stay away.
Image: ALON SKUY

