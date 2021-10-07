IN PICS | Cosatu strike against job losses and corruption

Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday to embark on a nationwide strike against widespread corruption and job losses.

According to the trade union federation, government and the private sector must be pressured into fixing what it calls the country’s “economic mess”.

The federation also wants a reversal of budget cuts that led to a wage freeze in the public service.

Cosatu said it supports unions outside the federation which were engaged in strikes and negotiations.