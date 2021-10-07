IN PICS | Cyclists in mourning as they bid farewell to Alex Otto

Tears flowed at dawn, people hugged, quiet whispers and clenched hand-holding — then five minutes of complete silence in memory of Alex Otto, 50, the cyclist killed tragically by a speeding taxi on Sunday.

Hundreds of Johannesburg cyclists gathered at their clubs on Thursday morning for what they normally refer to as a coffee ride — only this Thursday it was set down as a memorial ride.

“By 5.45am we were all gathered at the War Memorial in Saxonwold, and then we cycled about 5km to the Otto family house in Oaklands,” said Albert Olivier of Parks Cycle Club, the riding group Alex Otto was a big part of.