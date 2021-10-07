IN PICS | Cyclists in mourning as they bid farewell to Alex Otto
Dawn memorial ride for Alex Otto brings community and family together
Tears flowed at dawn, people hugged, quiet whispers and clenched hand-holding — then five minutes of complete silence in memory of Alex Otto, 50, the cyclist killed tragically by a speeding taxi on Sunday.
Hundreds of Johannesburg cyclists gathered at their clubs on Thursday morning for what they normally refer to as a coffee ride — only this Thursday it was set down as a memorial ride.
“By 5.45am we were all gathered at the War Memorial in Saxonwold, and then we cycled about 5km to the Otto family house in Oaklands,” said Albert Olivier of Parks Cycle Club, the riding group Alex Otto was a big part of.
“We arrived at the house at about 6am, and the family was already standing outside, ready and waiting for us. I never dreamt something like this could have so much impact, but it did. It was very emotional,” Olivier said.
“I think we were all struggling with our own feelings and fears. How we would get back on our bikes and go on after what happened to Alex. But his brother Rene was there and he spoke and he just told us all to go out and carry on riding. To have fun and enjoy it in just the same way Alex did.”
It was a difficult ordeal, but one that proved to be positive as cyclists united in their grief and their love for their sport, and said goodbye to the man many refer to as “a legend”.
