POLL | Do you think the Lesseyton ‘sports facility’ is worth R15m?

The debate about whether the “sports facility” recently unveiled by the Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape really cost R15m to construct rages on, as politicians and civil society demand answers.

The ANC-run municipality came under fire this week after it posted pictures of the sporting facility online, sparking accusations of cheap politicking and outrage over the facility, which many deemed incomplete and not worth the reported R15m price tag.

The municipality has since removed the original post but sought to set the record straight about how the money was spent.

“The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is aware of concerns from members of the public on social media about the Lesseyton sports facility constructed near Komani. The municipality regrets the manner in which the initial post was shared, where minimal detail was provided,” it said in a statement.

