Premature e-vaccination: jab certificates available but website still not ready for launch

Many South Africans were perplexed after they downloaded their digital vaccine certificate, only to be told by social media that the site they used was "fake".

But then it turned out that the claim of fakeness was fake itself, and that the site is legitimate but is still under development.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said it's not fake, it’s just premature.

He told TimesLIVE: “We are going to officially launch tomorrow and we are testing the site, so you have to take it live to test if it is working or not.

“Once it's live people who are lucky can download it, but we are encouraging people to exercise patience. We want to assure you there is no breach of any personal info.”