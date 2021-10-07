South Africa

Severe evening thunderstorm warning for five provinces

07 October 2021 - 17:56
Residents were urged to avoid low-lying places in affected areas. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of the country from late afternoon on Thursday and overnight.

Saws issued a yellow (L2) warning, saying the storms were forecast over the North West and Free State, spreading to Gauteng, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga during Thursday evening and continuing overnight into early on Friday.

The weather poses a danger of localised damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock.

The weather service also warned of localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges in some parts of Gauteng. Localised fires caused by lightning are also possible. 

Residents in affected areas are warned to steer clear of low-lying regions.

TimesLIVE

