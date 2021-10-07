Silent protesters call for an end to cyclist deaths

Dozens of cyclists and supporters of those killed and injured in road accidents gathered at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday morning to draw attention to the trial involving a taxi driver accused of mowing down cyclists Janine Hopkins and Frans Duys.

The group held up placards and lined the streets as they protested silently in memory of the training buddies known as the silver foxes, who were killed while training on an early Saturday morning.

The case was set down for trial today – and so the local community used the event to stand in solidarity and draw attention to the matter as it finally goes before court.

Hopkins and Duys are alleged to have been hit on their tandem bike by a taxi that ran a red robot on November 30 2019.

“Janine died on the scene and Frans died on his way to the hospital. And even though the police were on the scene, the taxi driver was not arrested and was allowed to kick the shattered windscreen out of his taxi and just drive off,” said Hopkins’ partner, Dawn Burnett.