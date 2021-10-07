Taxi driver pleads guilty to killing cyclists in Sandton

When taxi driver Smangali Promise Msibi was called to the stand and told he faced culpable homicide charges for driving over and killing cyclists Janine Hopkins and Frans Duys, he immediately pleaded guilty.

Shock waves rippled through the courtroom on Thursday, day one of the trial which took almost two years to get to court. Witnesses ready to testify and loved ones ready to relive the whole ordeal were shocked by the sudden turn of events.

“So many things could have gone wrong. The docket could have gone missing, the case could have been thrown out, you know. You just brace yourself because anything could have happened. You just don’t expect the guy to admit guilt,” said Dawn Burnett, Hopkins’s partner, who managed to get to the accident scene and be with her when she died.