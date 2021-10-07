'They beat us with sjamboks': three men vs eight Tshwane metro officers

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will on Thursday visit three men who claim to have been beaten and sjamboked by eight Tshwane Metro Police officers.

They are also working to identify the officers on duty that night.

Images and videos of the victims appeared on social media on Wednesday.

In one of the videos, a man identified only as Shiba, showed welts on his back and chest which he alleges came from blows from a sjambok. He has blood running down his face.

As he turns to look at the person taking the video, he exclaims: “They just beat us, they don't have a right.”

He then turns back to a crowd and what looks like a security guard and shouts: “Tell [them] we are going to [inaudible]. They don’t have a right to beat us like this.”

He looks over his shoulder at the camera and says: “These people they undermine us.”

He claims that they did not fight back.

“They beat us and beat us and beat us — for no reason,” he says as the clip ends.