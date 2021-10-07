UIF urges declined R350 grant applicants to appeal decision with Sassa

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged declined R350 social distress grant applicants to appeal the decision with the SA Security Agency (Sassa)

This week, the fund said those who have been declined due to UIF registration should appeal the decision on the SRD website instead of visiting the department of employment and labour.

“Once your appeal is lodged, Sassa will verify your employment status with the UIF and the outcome will be communicated,” said UIF.

“Clients may also contact Sassa on their number. Please do not visit labour centres for assistance in this matter.”

In August, more than 5.6-million beneficiaries received their payments.

The agency told TimesLIVE that it has received nearly 14-million applications since the grant was reintroduced in July.