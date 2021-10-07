UIF urges declined R350 grant applicants to appeal decision with Sassa
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged declined R350 social distress grant applicants to appeal the decision with the SA Security Agency (Sassa)
This week, the fund said those who have been declined due to UIF registration should appeal the decision on the SRD website instead of visiting the department of employment and labour.
“Once your appeal is lodged, Sassa will verify your employment status with the UIF and the outcome will be communicated,” said UIF.
“Clients may also contact Sassa on their number. Please do not visit labour centres for assistance in this matter.”
In August, more than 5.6-million beneficiaries received their payments.
The agency told TimesLIVE that it has received nearly 14-million applications since the grant was reintroduced in July.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said almost 1.5-million of those who chose the “cash send” payment option have not been paid.
He assured applicants they will be paid as soon as the agency has the approval from the National Treasury.
“As soon as the Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without delay. We empathise with them but we also have a responsibility to follow the law,” he said.
Letsatsi advised applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs to provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment.
“If they do not provide banking details by Thursday, Sassa will arrange to pay them through the Post Office (Sapo) for August, September and October 2021,” he said.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the reasons applications have been declined were “mainly because applicants have other identified sources of income or are registered for assistance with UIF and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).”