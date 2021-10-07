South Africa

UIF urges declined R350 grant applicants to appeal decision with Sassa

07 October 2021 - 07:30
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged declined R350 social distress grant applicants to appeal the decision with Sassa. Stock photo.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged declined R350 social distress grant applicants to appeal the decision with Sassa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/INSTINIA

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged declined R350 social distress grant applicants to appeal the decision with the SA Security Agency (Sassa)

This week, the fund said those who have been declined due to UIF registration should appeal the decision on the SRD website instead of visiting the department of employment and labour. 

“Once your appeal is lodged, Sassa will verify your employment status with the UIF and the outcome will be communicated,” said UIF.

“Clients may also contact Sassa on their number. Please do not visit labour centres for assistance in this matter.” 

In August, more than 5.6-million beneficiaries received their payments. 

The agency told TimesLIVE that it has received nearly 14-million applications since the grant was reintroduced in July.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said almost 1.5-million of those who chose the “cash send” payment option have not been paid. 

He assured applicants they will be paid as soon as the agency has the approval from the National Treasury. 

“As soon as the Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without delay. We empathise with them but we also have a responsibility to follow the law,” he said. 

Letsatsi advised applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs to provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment. 

“If they do not provide banking details by Thursday, Sassa will arrange to pay them through the Post Office (Sapo) for August, September and October 2021,” he said.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the reasons applications have been declined were “mainly because applicants have other identified sources of income or are registered for assistance with UIF and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).”

Nine reasons why your R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant may be declined

Here's what those declined messages mean.
News
3 weeks ago

About 1.5-million R350 grant applicants who chose ‘cash send’ option have not been paid

"As soon as Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without wasted time. We empathise with them ...
News
23 hours ago

Rejected for the R350 grant? Here's what 'debtor' status means

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cleared the air on what “debtor” status means.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa
  3. It’s not the whole picture: E Cape municipality defends R15m stadium News
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. Final act of kindness by banker, cyclist and family man killed in horror crash News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting