WATCH | Malema urges advocate to apologise for his role in prosecuting anti-apartheid activists

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema asking advocate Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC apologise for his role in prosecuting anti-apartheid activists has gone viral.

The advocate, who prosecuted public violence cases during the apartheid era, was urged to apologise on Wednesday during a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview.

Malema, who is a member of the JSC representing his party, asked Strijdom to take up the opportunity to say sorry.

"[This is your] opportunity to apologise, if you are so willing,” Malema can be heard telling Strijdom in the viral video.

“I apologise that I was part of the apartheid system, that I was a part of the apartheid laws, that we applied those laws and that I was one of the instruments to apply that law. I apologise to those people” said Strijdom.

Malema responded with a “thank you”.