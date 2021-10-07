Witness in Nathaniel Julies murder case insists constable shot at crowd

A constable who was present when Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies was shot dead last year maintains that Const Caylene Whiteboy shot at a group of people earlier that day.

Const Mandla Sithole was under cross-examination in the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday after testifying on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whiteboy, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo are facing charges related to the August 2020 murder of the 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome.

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane have been charged with murder. Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo also face counts of unlawful possession of ammunition. All of the accused face a count of defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo faces a count of perjury. They have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

During his testimony Sithole explained what happened after Julies was shot and how Whiteboy allegedly came up with a version of events to be presented to authorities as to how Julies was shot.