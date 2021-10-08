Ageing nurses: A crisis on the near horizon for SA

Historical causes

The current and anticipated future shortages seem to come down to overall systemic issues as well as particular shifts in nursing. “It’s an underinvestment in human resources for health in general and a historical neglect of nurses and nursing,” says Rispel.

Prof Helen Schneider from the School of Public Health at the University of the Western Cape explains that there has been an “increasing professionalisation of nursing with longer, more expensive training, with growth of expectations in status and remuneration.” She says this has created issues of supply and affordability, and growing divisions of labour at the base of the system.

Funding of staff contributes strongly, according to Delihlazo.

“First, poor HR planning and continuous reduction of budget for funding nursing education by government are at the core of the problem,” he says.

According to the president of the Young Nurses Indaba (YNITU), Lerato Mthunzi, working conditions add to the problem, making the nursing profession less attractive. She says that because of burnout and the “brain drain”, many have left the profession or the country for better working conditions, putting pressure on those who remain. She says general wards now have ratios of about 20 to 30 patients to one nurse and assistant, as opposed to the norm of around five to one, shifting the focus from quality care to just managing.

Gamede explains that this crisis will have a negative effect on the ability to provide primary healthcare, given the important role of nurses in this, as well as undermine the health system’s ability to focus on TB and HIV care. Key health indicators, especially of children, and the general ability to reach the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be compromised.

Issues with training

According to statistics published on the SANC website, the total number of nurses on their register has increased from around 238,000 in 2011 to around 280,000 in 2020. This amounts to an increase of 18%, roughly in proportion with population growth over the same period.

These numbers seem to indicate that SA has made little or no progress over the past decade in addressing its nursing shortages. Furthermore, recent setbacks in nurse training may mean that shortages will get worse before they get better.