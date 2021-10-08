South Africa

Copper thieves get seven years for trying to steal 380kg of Telkom cables

08 October 2021 - 14:17
Thieves in the Western Cape were arrested for trying to steal Telkom cables. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI

The Ladismith regional court handed down a seven-year sentence to a gang of four cable thieves who tried to steal nearly 400kg of Telkom cables.

Tankiso Sekutoano, 30, Mohau Khene, 37, Motlatsi Motaane, 31, and Bakoena Elliot Maliehe, 31, all foreign nationals, stole 30 rolls of Telkom copper cables weighing 378.5kg, with a value of more than R68,500, in June 2017 at Ladismith.

According to Hawks Western Cape spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the group destroyed the essential infrastructure by digging and pulling it out using a truck.

Hani said they were immediately arrested and charged.

“A one-ton truck which was used in the commission of the crime has been forfeited to the state and the fifth accused, who is the owner of the truck, is in custody,” she said.

“He will hear his fate on November 16, whereas his co-accused each received seven-year sentences.”

TimesLIVE

