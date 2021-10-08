South Africa

Gupta-owned company co-director Ronica Ragavan arrested

08 October 2021 - 12:03
Ronica Ragavan was processed and appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday morning.
Ronica Ragavan was processed and appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday morning.
Image: NPA Investigating Directorate

Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Pty Ltd co-director Ronica Ragavan was arrested on Friday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate (ID) said.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Ragavan was processed and was appearing before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday morning.

Islandsite Investments Pty and Ragavan were added to the failed Estina dairy feasibility case study case at a previous court appearance on September 28. Ragavan failed to appear at court, citing medical reasons. 

Ragavan will appear alongside former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investments 204 employee Dinesh Patel, former Free State head of department for rural development Peter Thabethe, former Free State agriculture head of department Limakatso Moorosi and former department CFO Seipati Dhlamini, who all appeared with their lawyers during a virtual hearing on Friday morning.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering.

Gupta-owned company, co-director Ronica Ragavan added to Vrede dairy corruption case

Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Pty Ltd and its co-director Ronica Ragavan have been added to the failed Estina dairy feasibility study ...
News
1 week ago

The former government officials are also charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The case relates to procurement fraud involving R24.9m paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane Investments.

A feasibility study was contracted to Nulane Investments by the Free State government to check the likelihood of success of the Mohoma Mobung agriculture project.

Nulane Investments, however, had no employees on its books and subcontracted Deloitte to produce the report.

Deloitte was paid R1.5m for the work.

The only change made to the Deloitte report was to identify Paras dairy as a suitable implementing partner for the development of a milk processing plant in Vrede, Free State.

In July, the ID said efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to SA to face charges had intensified, with Interpol issuing red notices for their arrest.

Atul Gupta and his wife Chetali, Rajesh Gupta and his wife Arti, and three others are wanted to join the other accused.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Gupta fixer’ Kuben Moodley arrested en route to Dubai golf trip tells court he is unemployed

Alleged “Gupta fixer” Kuben Moodley, who was arrested at OR Tambo airport en route to play golf in Dubai, applied for bail in the Johannesburg ...
News
1 week ago

State to add ‘two potential accused’ to Vrede dairy corruption case

Advocate Nazeer Cassim said during a virtual hearing on Monday that the two accused would be brought before court at the next hearing. They have not ...
News
1 month ago

Court rules Gupta-owned company directors have no standing to challenge restraint order

The high court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday ruled that the business rescue practitioners of the Gupta-owned company Islandsite have the legal ...
News
1 month ago

Interpol red notice issued against Gupta brothers, wives to face charges in SA

The Investigating Directorate says efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to SA to face charges have intensified, with Interpol ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  3. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa
  4. Mayor in hot water for conferring 'PhD' on Limpopo entertainer South Africa
  5. It’s not the whole picture: E Cape municipality defends R15m stadium News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting