Is Cyril mortally wounded? Plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

For a decade Cyril Ramaphosa waited in Jacob Zuma’s shadow to revive the hope of the Mandela years. Now, like so many South African politicians before him, Ramaphosa appears to have lost his credibility, argues Piet Croucamp.

By the time Zuma reluctantly started packing his bags in Mahlamba Ndlopfu on February 15 2018, expectations of Ramaphosa’s new dawn were running high. Zuma had become untrustworthy, his promises hollow. There was a time when his colleagues and foes were forced to take him seriously, but eventually only a tetanus injection could protect you against the stigma attached to the Nkandla crooner.

In politics, it is crucial to be taken seriously by both your supporters and your opponents. Stigmatisation poses the biggest danger to any orator; even when your facts are correct, your pronouncements are untrustworthy. Like Zuma, our history is dotted with once sober and clear voices who traded their values and dignity for a bowl of lentil soup.

Take Thabo Mbeki, once highly regarded internationally as an intellectual philosopher-king who shattered the myth of darkest Africa and caricature leaders. During his presidency, South Africa’s economy grew and millions gained access to water, electricity and services. Somewhere something went wrong in the psychology of the Mbeki philosophy and the Virodene fallacy took off in his frontal lobe. Mbeki’s voice became an international embarrassment and eventually, the intellectual giant was uprooted by a political chieftain. The loss of Mbeki’s leadership left South Africa winded for a decade.

FW de Klerk sounded the death knell for apartheid and started the negotiation process. It was undoubtedly a brave move that demanded a complex debate with himself and his inner circle. These days, when he occasionally takes a stand on the protection of our democracy and constitution, it sounds hollow. We don’t really want him to tell us how to be democrats. He has lost his credibility. His thought processes are a historical stigma we do not want to be reminded of.