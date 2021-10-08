‘It is going to be a summer weekend in Gauteng’ — Rain to clear Friday night

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to clear across Gauteng on Friday evening, the SA Weather Services said.

On Thursday, the service issued a yellow (L2) warning, saying storms were forecast over the North West and Free State and spreading to Gauteng, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga during Thursday evening and continuing overnight into early Friday.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini said no further rainfall is expected into the weekend.

“We are expecting thunderstorms this morning and in the late afternoon in Gauteng, but this is expected to ease off and clear by the evening.

“It is going to be a summer weekend,” Masimini said.

He said warm and hot conditions are expected for the province next week.

Across SA, Masimini said thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in the eastern parts of the country. He said a cold front is expected to move over the south coast parts of Cape Town overnight and will spread to the East London area on Saturday.

TimesLIVE