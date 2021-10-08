I've lost my vaccine card/ EVDS number, can I get a replacement?

Vaccinated people who lost their vaccine card can replace the card and the unique 12-digit Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) number by visiting the vaccination site where they got their jab.

According to the department of health, during vaccination, all vaccination information is captured in the EVDS including the dose received, batch number and manufacturer.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng MEC for health, Kwara Kekana, suggested that the easiest way to replace the vaccine card is by “going to the site where one was vaccinated and speak to the site manager”.

The vaccination information will be accessible via the EVDS and can be retrieved using your ID, passport or asylum number.