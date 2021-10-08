South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I've lost my vaccine card/ EVDS number, can I get a replacement?

08 October 2021 - 07:00
Vaccinated citizens who lost their vaccine card can replace the card and the unique Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) number by visiting their vaccination site.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Vaccinated people who lost their vaccine card can replace the card and the unique 12-digit Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) number by visiting the vaccination site where they got their  jab.

According to the department of health, during vaccination, all vaccination information is captured in the EVDS including the dose received, batch number and manufacturer.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng MEC for  health, Kwara Kekana, suggested that the easiest way to replace the vaccine card is by “going to the site where one was vaccinated and speak to the site manager”. 

The vaccination information will be accessible via the EVDS and can be retrieved using your ID, passport or asylum number. 

Can't I get the vaccine card online instead? 

Yes, but you will need an EVDS number to access the digital system and download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Those with vaccination cards but no EVDS number can call the Covid-19 Hotline on 0800 029 999.

A notice on the website states that only those who are fully Covid-19 vaccinated can receive their digital certificate. 

A digital QR code will be generated after certain details are provided, and this can be downloaded or printed.

“The QR code generated is not intended to be readable by the public, it is meant to be used by entities requiring to verify the card’s validity, using a Vaccine Certificate System inbuilt QR scanner, which will be available in the near future,” the website states.

