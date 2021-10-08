Man nabbed after being found in possession of explosives

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of explosives in a village in the North West this week, provincial police said on Friday.

Patrick Modise appeared in the Molopo magistrate's court in Mmabatho on a possession of explosives charge on Wednesday.

This after a police sniffer dog discovered four 500g bags of Explogel and electric detonators following a raid at his home in Magogwe village, Capt Sam Tselanyane said.

Modise will be back in court on October 13.

TimesLIVE