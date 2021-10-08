Numsa considers new offer to end engineering strike

SA's biggest metalworkers' union said on Friday its members were considering a new proposal to end a strike in the engineering sector, now in its fourth day.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), with about 155,000 members organised in the sector, has been on strike to press for higher wages, an action that could hit supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories.

“If our members are satisfied with it, we may be able to settle the strike. In the meantime the strike will continue,” Numsa said in a statement.

The strike was launched after wage talks stalled and arbitration failed, with the union demanding an 8% across-the-board wage rise in the first year, and inflation plus 2% for the second and third years.

Industry body the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) had offered 4.4% for 2021, inflation plus 0.5% in 2022 and inflation plus 1% in the third year.