Tourism lobby pulled through for SA in wrangle over UK red list

As the global Covid-19 response draws closer to ending its second year, the SA tourism industry, battered by local and international lockdowns, is finally seeing light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel.

The sector and government breathed a collective sigh of relief after the UK confirmed it had removed SA from its travel “red list” on Thursday.

UK tourists comprise a significant number of visitors to SA but the industry, including SA companies like Flight Centre Travel Group, also generates income from SA travellers departing to the UK for business, tourism and social visits.

Several industry bodies lobbied tirelessly for SA to be removed from the red list, including the Southern Africa Tourism Service Association (Satsa), the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata), Wesgro and Business Leadership SA (BLSA).