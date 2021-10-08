WATCH | 'Clueless' or 'just nervous'? Mzansi weighs in on high court judge applicant's interview 'moemish'

Gauteng High court applicant advocate Keitumetse Johanna Mogale's Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview has received mixed reactions online.

This week, Mogale was being interviewed for the position of judge in the Gauteng division of the high court.

During the interview, Mogale told the JSC she had worked as an acting judge in several courts, including the family court.

She explained that during her tenure she promoted other women as part of transformation.

“When I was appointed as a senior state advocate, I started promoting other women. There, I was allocated juniors to train. I transferred skills to them,” she said.

However, Mogale's lack of judicial knowledge and inconsistency in her answers saw her name topping the trending list.

In one video shared online, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo asked Mogale about her litigation work.

In her answers, Mogale listed that she did 96% criminal law, 10% administrative law and 15% constitutional law.

“Your litigation work as a whole would be 100%, so how do you get more than 4% after you received 96%?" Zondo asked.

“So you say the proportion under criminal law is 96%, that should mean that whatever else you do would not be more than 4%," Zondo told Mogale.

“I think that's where I made a mistake,” she responded.