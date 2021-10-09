South Africa

Bank consultant fined for attempting to steal R10m from client’s account

09 October 2021 - 13:04
A former FNB employee was fined for trying to steal R10m from a client's bank account.
A former FNB employee was fined for trying to steal R10m from a client's bank account.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A former First National Bank employee has been convicted of fraud after he was bust trying to steal R10m from a client’s bank account.

Siboniso Isaac Manyisa, 34, has been fined R15,000. He was also handed an eight-year’ prison sentence, which was suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of fraud and theft during this period.

“Manyisa is a former employee of First National Bank branch at Ermelo. In April 2019, he tried to transfer a sum of R10m from a client's bank account without his knowledge,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement on Saturday.

“The transfer was subsequently stopped by the bank as normal procedures were not followed. The client was called and he confirmed that he never authorised such a transaction which resulted in the Hawks arresting Manyisa, hence his conviction.”

TimesLIVE

Read More

Hawks to probe R15m stadium in Enoch Mgijima municipality

The Hawks have launched an investigation into the controversial R15m Lesseyton Sports Facility built in the Enoch Mgijima municipality.
News
23 hours ago

Slain Eastern Cape cop’s widow charged with his murder

The widow of slain Butterworth cop Kolile Kulu has been charged with his murder.
News
2 hours ago

Widow bust for claiming from RAF for husband who died after falling off a bridge

An Eastern Cape woman is facing fraud charges for allegedly submitting a false claim worth R700,000 to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  4. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa
  5. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting