South Africa

Widow bust for claiming from RAF for husband who died after falling off a bridge

09 October 2021 - 11:15
The Hawks have arrested Marlene Pietersen for allegedly submitting a false claim to the Road Accident Fund.
The Hawks have arrested Marlene Pietersen for allegedly submitting a false claim to the Road Accident Fund.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

An Eastern Cape woman is facing fraud charges for allegedly submitting a false claim worth R700,000 to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Marlene Pietersen, 42, allegedly made the claim on behalf of her husband who died after falling off a bridge. The Hawks’ commercial crime investigation team arrested her on Tuesday.  

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the directorate, said Pietersen claimed that her husband died in a car accident about seven years ago. She appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court. 

“On April 24 2018, Pietersen allegedly submitted a false Road Accident Fund claim on behalf of her husband, Niklaas Gallant, who died after falling off the bridge, claiming that he had died in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Joubertina on July 7 2014,” said Mgolodela.

“The RAF discovered inconsistencies​ and then lodged a complaint with the Hawks which culminated in the arrest of Pietersen on October 5 2021. The RAF was rescued from a potenti­al prejudice of R700,000. Pietersen was releas­ed on warning and was instructed to return to court today, October 6 2021.”

TimesLIVE

Read More

Woman who stole Road Accident Fund cash ordered to pay back stepchildren

A woman has been ordered to pay back a sizeable Road Accident Fund settlement to her stepchildren which she stole after lodging a claim on their ...
News
1 week ago

KZN lawyer in court for allegedly stealing clients’ RAF payouts

Mzwandile Ntombela, 51, was arrested by the Durban-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Attorney struck off roll for 'scandalous swindle' of accident victims

'For an officer of the court to become embroiled in such a swindle is scandalous to say the least,' judge Patrick Gamble said on Monday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  4. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa
  5. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting