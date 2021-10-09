Women dragged from bus and arrested for robbery get R400,000 payouts

Johannesburg high court judge Leicester Adams said Matshaka's “random act of kindness ... unfortunately and regrettably turned out with dire consequences for the pair”.

In his judgment on Tuesday, he said: “They felt particularly hurt and their feelings injured by the fact that they were looking forward to a pleasant trip to their hometown, only to be unceremoniously pulled off a bus and arrested. The embarrassment they would have suffered as a result is unimaginable.”

The women's ordeal began when another bus passenger thought they were the same people who robbed her of cash and valuables worth R30,000 in Centurion the previous January.

“She had little doubt about this and she alerted the police,” said Adams. “Needless to say, [Marwanqana and Matshaka] were astounded by this accusation and drew to the attention of the police officers at the bus terminus the fact that they did not even know each other.”

The police asked one of the women to call the other's cellphone number, which did not register as a contact. They allowed them to board the bus but their accuser called her husband and he reported his wife's suspicions to Wierdabrug police station, where the robbery case was opened.

“Warrant Officer Henning of the SAPS Flying Squad, who had been contacted by the Wierdabrug police station, intercepted the bus in Vanderbijlpark,” said Adams.

The women were taken off the bus and arrested. “They were shocked, dismayed and dumbfounded all at once — not to speak of the embarrassment of having been yanked off the bus in front of a busload of passengers who no doubt saw them as troublemakers and the ones responsible for disrupting what should have been a leisurely and carefree bus trip to the Eastern Cape,” said Adams.