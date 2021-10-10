South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Italy hits target of fully vaccinating 80% of people over-12s

10 October 2021 - 09:21 By TImesLIVE
Coronavirus sniffing dogs named Miika and Titta are introduced at the Evidensia veterinary clinic in Vantaa, Finland September 2, 2020. The dogs are trained to detect SARS-CoV-2 from arriving passengers at the Helsinki-Vantaa international airport.
Coronavirus sniffing dogs named Miika and Titta are introduced at the Evidensia veterinary clinic in Vantaa, Finland September 2, 2020. The dogs are trained to detect SARS-CoV-2 from arriving passengers at the Helsinki-Vantaa international airport.
Image: Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

October 10 2021 - 09:00

Italy hits target of fully vaccinating 80% of people over-12s

Italy reached the target of fully vaccinating 80% of the population over the age of 12 against COVID-19, according to official data, achieving a goal Rome had set as a safety cut-off point, government data showed on Sunday.

According to a government website showed 43,229,551 people over-12, out of a total population of around 60 million, had completed their vaccination cycle as of Oct 10.

The 80% target was set by special commissioner for the COVID emergency, Army General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in March and was hit late on Oct. 9.

"That's a critical level above which experts say - and the trend we've been recording for weeks confirms this - that the risk of hospitalisation is drastically reduced", the commissioner's office said.

Guido Rasi, a former director at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and current advisor to Figliuolo, said it was "not just a symbolic threshold".

"It's a level that, calculations show, correlates with a significant reduction in the circulation of the virus and a drastic cut in hospital admissions."

Rasi added that reducing the number of hospital admissions was essential for Italy's economic recovery and to help the national health care system refocus on non-COVID related services.

However, reaching the 80% target is not sufficient, according to the commissioner's advisor.

"We will have to continue to reach other thresholds: either percentages above 80% if we continue to refrain from vaccinating children under the age of 12, or 80% of the entire population, including 5 to 12-year-olds", he said.

Hospitalisations for COVID in Italy have been steadily declining since early summer.

Italy has registered 131,274 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date. 

-Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa
  4. 'Special' offers, receipts & recycling: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week' Consumer Live
  5. WATCH | 'Clueless' or 'just nervous'? Mzansi weighs in on high court judge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting