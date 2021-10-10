South Africa

Honeybees and heartbeats win prizes for bright minds

Young inventors awarded at this years Eskom Science Expo

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
10 October 2021 - 10:55
Sachin Mohan of Horizon High School won R75,000 for showing how digitalising a traditional stethoscope can increase its diagnostic accuracy.
BRIGHT MINDS Sachin Mohan of Horizon High School won R75,000 for showing how digitalising a traditional stethoscope can increase its diagnostic accuracy.
Image: Supplied

An experiment to establish the effect of garden lights on honeybees and the improvement of the diagnostic accuracy of a doctor’s stethoscope by taking it digital have won their young inventors top spots in this year’s Eskom science expo.

Rebecca Leisegang of Parktown Girls' High won R50,000 when she was named junior winner at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair awards ceremony. This was for her work on swarms of honeybees and how they are impacted by garden lights.

The top senior prize of R75,000 went to Sachin Mohan of Horizon High School for showing how digitalising a traditional stethoscope can increase its diagnostic accuracy.

The award ceremony was held this weekend as a virtual affair because of the pandemic. The competition saw primary and high schools from 35 regions across SA and another 36 participants from other countries competing.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said in a statement 1,329 projects had been registered in science fairs across all nine provinces, and 979 of the 1,614 participants were girls — “a whopping 61%”.

Rebecca Leisegang of Parktown Girls High won R50,000 when she was named junior winner at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair awards ceremony.
YOUNG SCIENTIST Rebecca Leisegang of Parktown Girls High won R50,000 when she was named junior winner at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair awards ceremony.
Image: Supplied

He congratulated those who had reached the final stages of the competition under challenging circumstances for “self-development, career-pathing and acquiring and nurturing the skills of the 21st century” through their participation in the  programme.

Other prizes won included bursaries, laptops and other economic benefits. Eskom awarded 17 bursaries towards bachelor degrees in engineering and diplomas in the same field.

Nthato Minyuku, Eskom’s group executive of government and regulatory affairs, said they were particularly pleased by the high number of entries from girls happening in a pandemic as this was an indication that women are particularly resilient.

“It bodes well for the future of the country, and the empowerment of women in particular,” she said.

Some of these projects are:

* Xichavo Mashele from Khanyisa Education Centre found that housebreakings in Giyani peak during holidays and the culprits are mostly youths.

* Daleen van der Merwe and Mia van der Schyff of the Voortrekker Comprehensive School improved ventricular assist devices so that healthcare providers and patients can communicate more effectively and reduce the chance of healthcare errors.

* Mthokozisi Mbali from Olwandle High School developed a project to assist students work out the careers best suited to their skills and personality

* Sandile Dube from Lee Rand High created a cooler able to reduce the temperature of hot food to an acceptable level in minutes.

The Derek Gray award — a medal and scholarship for the University of Pretoria — went to Dashyin Gilbert from Curro Durbanville. He examined which aerodynamic elements can help an F1 racing car to lap faster.

De Ruyter says the development of such great projects by school learners is an “assurance that the future is in good hands”.

READ MORE

'Dogs were depressed during lockdown,' research by grade 6 pupil finds

Dogs have gone through a tremendous behavioural change and felt depressed during the hard lockdowns as owners couldn’t freely walk them according to ...
News
1 month ago

Dead battery generates big idea for young KZN scientist

When KwaZulu-Natal matric pupil Lawrence John van Staden's phone battery died, it only went to show that necessity is indeed the mother of ...
News
4 years ago

My Brilliant Career: Showing young women they can also be engineer

Linda Ngozwana is a junior airside systems engineer at Netherlands Airport Consultants and is also involved with NGO Girls Fly Programme in Africa
Business
11 hours ago

LISTEN | SA's first marine sciences class ready for historic matric exam

Rocky shores and sandy beaches, marine life, kelp forests and underwater ecosystems - these were the uncharted waters 12 pupils in the Western Cape ...
News
11 hours ago

Power to the people: small hydro project could be the answer for rural people

An Eastern Cape green-energy project will power about 50 homes and has the potential to be rolled out countrywide
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa
  4. 'Special' offers, receipts & recycling: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week' Consumer Live
  5. WATCH | 'Clueless' or 'just nervous'? Mzansi weighs in on high court judge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting