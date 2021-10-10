Honeybees and heartbeats win prizes for bright minds

An experiment to establish the effect of garden lights on honeybees and the improvement of the diagnostic accuracy of a doctor’s stethoscope by taking it digital have won their young inventors top spots in this year’s Eskom science expo.

Rebecca Leisegang of Parktown Girls' High won R50,000 when she was named junior winner at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair awards ceremony. This was for her work on swarms of honeybees and how they are impacted by garden lights.

The top senior prize of R75,000 went to Sachin Mohan of Horizon High School for showing how digitalising a traditional stethoscope can increase its diagnostic accuracy.

The award ceremony was held this weekend as a virtual affair because of the pandemic. The competition saw primary and high schools from 35 regions across SA and another 36 participants from other countries competing.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said in a statement 1,329 projects had been registered in science fairs across all nine provinces, and 979 of the 1,614 participants were girls — “a whopping 61%”.