Honeybees and heartbeats win prizes for bright minds

He congratulated those who had reached the final stages of the competition under challenging circumstances for “self-development, career-pathing and acquiring and nurturing the skills of the 21st century” through their participation in the programme.

Other prizes won included bursaries, laptops and other economic benefits. Eskom awarded 17 bursaries towards bachelor degrees in engineering and diplomas in the same field.

Nthato Minyuku, Eskom’s group executive of government and regulatory affairs, said they were particularly pleased by the high number of entries from girls happening in a pandemic as this was an indication that women are particularly resilient.

“It bodes well for the future of the country, and the empowerment of women in particular,” she said.

Some of these projects are:

* Xichavo Mashele from Khanyisa Education Centre found that housebreakings in Giyani peak during holidays and the culprits are mostly youths.

* Daleen van der Merwe and Mia van der Schyff of the Voortrekker Comprehensive School improved ventricular assist devices so that healthcare providers and patients can communicate more effectively and reduce the chance of healthcare errors.

* Mthokozisi Mbali from Olwandle High School developed a project to assist students work out the careers best suited to their skills and personality

* Sandile Dube from Lee Rand High created a cooler able to reduce the temperature of hot food to an acceptable level in minutes.

The Derek Gray award — a medal and scholarship for the University of Pretoria — went to Dashyin Gilbert from Curro Durbanville. He examined which aerodynamic elements can help an F1 racing car to lap faster.

De Ruyter says the development of such great projects by school learners is an “assurance that the future is in good hands”.