South Africa

Man in critical condition after attempted hijacking on East Rand

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
10 October 2021 - 18:08
ER24 medics found a man in his 30s who was shot in the back the the N12 near the R555 in Daveyton following an attempted hijacking.
Image: 123rf.com/Ilkin Quliyev

A man in his 30s was left in a critical condition after an attempted hijacking on the N12 near the R555 in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand on Saturday night.

“ER24 arrived at 8.30pm to find a light motor vehicle against the roadside barriers. A man and woman were found seated inside the car,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

He said medics found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was in a critical condition while the woman had escaped injury.

“Medics treated the man and provided him with advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE

