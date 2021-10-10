Man in critical condition after attempted hijacking on East Rand

A man in his 30s was left in a critical condition after an attempted hijacking on the N12 near the R555 in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand on Saturday night.

“ER24 arrived at 8.30pm to find a light motor vehicle against the roadside barriers. A man and woman were found seated inside the car,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

He said medics found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was in a critical condition while the woman had escaped injury.

“Medics treated the man and provided him with advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”

