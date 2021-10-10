Police seize counterfeit cigarettes worth R6.6m

Police seized counterfeit cigarettes worth R6.6m and arrested nine suspects during an operation in Vereeniging on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police received information about suspicious activities occurring at a certain plot in Kliprivier.

“Upon the arrival at the said premises, nine suspects were found offloading counterfeit cigarettes from a big truck into smaller trucks.

“The value of the cigarettes is estimated at a street value of approximately R6.6m. The case will be handed to the Hawks for further investigation,” Sello said.

TimesLIVE