South Africa

Police seize counterfeit cigarettes worth R6.6m

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
10 October 2021 - 17:13
Police seized counterfeit cigarettes worth R6.6m and arrested nine suspects during an operation in Vereeniging on Saturday.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle / File photo

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police received information about suspicious activities occurring at a certain plot in Kliprivier.

“Upon the arrival at the said premises, nine suspects were found offloading counterfeit cigarettes from a big truck into smaller trucks.

“The value of the cigarettes is estimated at a street value of approximately R6.6m. The case will be handed to the Hawks for further investigation,” Sello said.

TimesLIVE

