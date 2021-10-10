Two major crashes under investigation after six people die

Two major crashes on Sunday have led to six deaths. Two of the victims were thrown from the back of a bakkie by the impact.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated in one of the accidents.

In the first accident, two people were killed and four injured when a bakkie crashed on the Umlazi Bridge on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the people on the back of the bakkie was hurled over the bridge by the impact and onto the railway line metres below. The other was thrown into the roadway. Both were declared dead on the scene when paramedics from Emer-G-Med arrived.

The four people in the bakkie, including a child, all suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by police.

The second fatal accident happened in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Sunday when two cars crashed on the N2 highway between Seaview and the Baywest turn-off.

Police from Kabega Park attended the scene and found that a silver Ford Fiesta and a silver VW Polo had been involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Fiesta, and the driver of the Polo and her two passengers died on the scene. A third passenger was taken to hospital with injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Shano Zeelie, 28, who drove the Fiesta, and Raeeza Ahmed, 19, who was the driver of the Polo, and passengers Moegamat Noor Fredericks, 23, and Raeez Thompson, 14.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

TimesLIVE