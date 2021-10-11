COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 recovery rate now at 95%

October 11 2021 - 07:28

I’m quarantining at home — What symptoms should I watch out for?

Those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not, but what symptoms should I watch out for while in isolation?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said close contact means you had “face-to-face contact within one metre or were in a closed space for more than 15 minutes with a person with Covid-19”.

“This contact happened while the person with Covid-19 was still ‘infectious’, in other words from two days before to 10 days after their symptoms started.”