COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 recovery rate now at 95%

11 October 2021
A staff member takes a sample at a Covid-19 testing centre amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Glasgow Airport, in Glasgow, Scotland on April 29 2020.
October 11 2021

I’m quarantining at home — What symptoms should I watch out for?

Those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not, but what symptoms should I watch out for while in isolation?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said close contact means you had “face-to-face contact within one metre or were in a closed space for more than 15 minutes with a person with Covid-19”.

“This contact happened while the person with Covid-19 was still ‘infectious’, in other words from two days before to 10 days after their symptoms started.”

October 11 2021

SA's Covid-19 recovery rate now at 95%

