COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 recovery rate now at 95%

SA's Covid-19 recovery rate now at 95%
October 11 2021 - 07:28
I’m quarantining at home — What symptoms should I watch out for?
Those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not, but what symptoms should I watch out for while in isolation?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said close contact means you had “face-to-face contact within one metre or were in a closed space for more than 15 minutes with a person with Covid-19”.
“This contact happened while the person with Covid-19 was still ‘infectious’, in other words from two days before to 10 days after their symptoms started.”
October 11 2021 - 05:30
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 912 145 with 648 new cases reported. Today 25 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 317 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 791 256 with a recovery rate of 95,8% pic.twitter.com/Ua5q9Fy5AM— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 10, 2021